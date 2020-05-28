H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.89

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.89 and traded as low as $133.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $143.15, with a volume of 8,129,211 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HM.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 153.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is SEK 131.05 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 169.89.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

