GUD (ASX:GUD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.05

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.46. GUD shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 161,161 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of A$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About GUD (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

