Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

