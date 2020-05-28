GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of GHG stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.