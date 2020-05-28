Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.28

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $23.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 4,835 shares.

GCBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

