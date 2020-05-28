Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

5/23/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

4/30/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

4/29/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/18/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

