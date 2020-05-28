Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 4.7%

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, 255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCGMF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

