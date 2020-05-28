Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.70

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $14.38. Goodman Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 7,852,012 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is A$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

About Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

