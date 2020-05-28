Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Buy

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR alerts:

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.