Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

