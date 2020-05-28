Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

