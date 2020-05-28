Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $50.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

GKOS stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 100.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after buying an additional 750,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 38.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after buying an additional 667,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 624,749 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

