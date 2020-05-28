GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.80-1.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.80-$1.92 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPS opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

