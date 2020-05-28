Freshpet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 937% compared to the average volume of 388 put options.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Freshpet stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,291.70 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

