Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Fortis’ ranking:

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

