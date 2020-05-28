Floor & Decor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,576% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

In other news, Director Michael Fung bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at $305,564.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,472,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,617,695. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

