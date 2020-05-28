Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.33, 2,686,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average session volume of 851,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Specifically, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLXN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

