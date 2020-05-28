FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) & Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHA) Critical Contrast

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.60 $2.70 million N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 6.25 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -38.09

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 95.87%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 14.87% 76.94% 36.86% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Summary

Aphria beats FitLife Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

