First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

