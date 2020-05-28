First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,384 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

DEA stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

