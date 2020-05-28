First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,671 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

