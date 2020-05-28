First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,149 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

SLB opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

