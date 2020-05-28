First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.23.

CP stock opened at $253.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.