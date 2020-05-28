First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
