Financial Review: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) versus Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 304.98%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $61.30 million 2.41 -$34.13 million ($0.56) -3.82 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -0.95

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -54.27% -140.20% -61.83% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

