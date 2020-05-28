Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price

Media headlines about FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) have trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FAST RETAILING/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

Get FAST RETAILING/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.