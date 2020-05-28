Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.84

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $97,907 over the last three months. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

