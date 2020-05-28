EZCORP (EZPW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

5/22/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

5/20/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

5/15/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

5/13/2020 – EZCORP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

5/13/2020 – EZCORP had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

4/8/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

