EZCORP (EZPW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/26/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/22/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/15/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – EZCORP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.
- 5/13/2020 – EZCORP had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/8/2020 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
