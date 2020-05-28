Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $77.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ETSY opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,338 shares of company stock worth $18,275,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

