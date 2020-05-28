ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 360,517 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,505,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

