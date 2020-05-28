ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $679,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 73.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 135,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 145.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $475.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 67.57%.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.