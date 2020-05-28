ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

