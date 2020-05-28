ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 8,517 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendys stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wendys to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.