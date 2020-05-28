ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:RDN opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

