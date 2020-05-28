ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mylan by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,003,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

