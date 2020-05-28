ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

BDN stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

