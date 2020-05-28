ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHD opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

