ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 966,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

