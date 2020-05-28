ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,903 Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AYTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. Aytu Bioscience Inc has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.69% and a negative net margin of 172.62%.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

