ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.10. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

