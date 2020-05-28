ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.