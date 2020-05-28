ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,292.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $16,111,589 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

