ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

