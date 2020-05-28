ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of INO opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

