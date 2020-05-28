ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.