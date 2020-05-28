ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

