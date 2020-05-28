ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

