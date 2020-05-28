ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $187.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.22.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

