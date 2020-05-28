ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,075,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $715,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,415.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,250 shares of company stock worth $15,460,794 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.