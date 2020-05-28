ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

